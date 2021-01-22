Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Haboubi Square

Shafaq News / Hundreds of demonstrators gathered, on Friday, in Dhi Qar Governorate calling for the release of the civil activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated that hundreds gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in the center of the city of Nasiriya demanding the release of the activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi, and to secure the activists who, as well as demanding the approval of the oil and gas law.

Al-Haboubi square one of the worst killings of demonstrators took place last year and the last major protest site witnessed clashes between security forces and protesters.

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt. Nearly 500 people were killed. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.