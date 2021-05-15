Hundreds of Iraqis stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people

Shafaq News / Hundreds of Iraqis protested, on Saturday, in Tahrir Square in Baghdad in support of the Palestinian people.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr called Iraqis to protest and express solidarity with the Palestinians. Later, Al-Fatah Alliance and other political and social forces joined the call.

The Israeli military said more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of which were intercepted by missile defence systems and 350 fell into the Gaza Strip.

At least 126 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 31 children and 20 women, and 950 others wounded, Palestinian medical officials said.

Among eight dead in Israel were a soldier patrolling the Gaza border and six Israeli civilians, including two children, Israeli authorities said.