Hundreds gather in Baghdad to express support for al-Sadr

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-17T19:18:57+0000
Shafaq News / Hundreds gathered at two different sites in Baghdad to express support for the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that there were two gatherings in east of Baghdad and al-Kadhimiya (north of Baghdad).

The leader in the movement, Hazem al-Araji, was among the participants, according to our reporter.

These developments come one day after al-Sadr lashed out at the Iraqi judiciary for backing the "disgraceful deeds" of what he called the "blocking one-third", hinting that he might pull out the streets card.

In a public speech he delivered yesterday, al-Sadr said, "the people are suffering from poverty...the audacity has reached a point that laws that might benefit the people are annulled shamelessly," about the revocation of the emergency food security bill.

"They are aiming at the people. They want them to kneel. It is more surprising that the judiciary, knowingly or not, are aiding the shameless acts of the blocking one-third."

