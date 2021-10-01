Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Hundreds commemorate October Uprising Anniversary in Karbala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-01T18:34:36+0000
Hundreds commemorate October Uprising Anniversary in Karbala

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of demonstrators commemorated, on Friday, the second anniversary of the  "October Uprising" in Karbala.

 Shafaq News Agency's correspondent said that hundreds of demonstrators flocked to Al-Ahrar Square, the center of Karbala Governorate.

 The demonstrators waved Iraqi flags and raised photos of the protesters and activists who died in the protests.

 Meanwhile, Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Basra reported that hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Al-Harbiye Square in front of the governorate building to commemorate the “Uprising.”

 Earlier, Dozens of demonstrators commemorated the second anniversary of the “October Uprising” in Tahrir Square, the center of Baghdad.

During the 2019 Uprising, Hundreds of thousands of citizens participated in these demonstrations, the majority of whom were young people, and their most prominent slogans were "We want a homeland,” "Sunnis and Shiites are we won’t sell our country,” and other slogans that denounced the interference of neighboring countries in Iraqi affairs.

During these demonstrations, which lasted for more than a year, more than 700 demonstrators were killed, in addition to the injury of about 27 thousand others.

The demands focused on reforms and to put an end to corruption, quotas, and the failure at the political and administrative level.

The popular movement resulted in the overthrow of  the government headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and the adoption of a number of decisions, including conducting early elections under a new law.

 But the demonstrators still see that their movement has not yielded all their demands, in addition they are concerned about the ability of the current government, or the one that will emerge from the elections to achieve a civil state in which a decent life prevails for all citizens.

related

Security forces close Karbala entrances to prevent people from participating in al-Wazni's mother protest

Date: 2021-06-23 15:42:06
Security forces close Karbala entrances to prevent people from participating in al-Wazni's mother protest

Hospitals in Karbala are facing great pressure, official says

Date: 2021-08-06 08:12:30
Hospitals in Karbala are facing great pressure, official says

Iraqi authorities deny reports on extremist groups in Karbala

Date: 2020-10-04 16:12:28
Iraqi authorities deny reports on extremist groups in Karbala

blazes obliterated an entire ward in Emam Hussein hospital in Karbala

Date: 2021-08-08 14:24:25
blazes obliterated an entire ward in Emam Hussein hospital in Karbala

Al-Wazni assassination: International reactions pouring in

Date: 2021-05-09 16:45:19
Al-Wazni assassination: International reactions pouring in

UN SRSG in Karbala visits Ihab al-Wazni's family and meets with his mother

Date: 2021-06-24 10:58:03
UN SRSG in Karbala visits Ihab al-Wazni's family and meets with his mother

Crowds of mourners are striking by Al-Hashd security

Date: 2020-10-06 15:11:39
Crowds of mourners are striking by Al-Hashd security

Karbala cancels the ritual that marks Muharram's beginning 

Date: 2021-08-09 10:05:52
Karbala cancels the ritual that marks Muharram's beginning 