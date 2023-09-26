Hundreds celebrate the Prophet's birthday in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Hundreds of families from Baghdad gathered at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Kilani on Tuesday to celebrate the occasion of the Prophet's birthday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that thousands of Baghdad residents attended the celebration held at the Kilani Shrine in the center of Baghdad in the evening.

The attendees carried green flags, and eulogies in praise of the Prophet were recited accompanied by drums.

Muslims in Iraq, as well as in other Muslim-majority countries, celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal in the Islamic lunar calendar.