Hundred MPs to boycott the Parliamentary sessions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T17:41:43+0000
Hundred MPs to boycott the Parliamentary sessions

Shafaq News/ 100 members of the Iraqi Parliament threatened to boycott the upcoming Parliamentary session, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the representatives submitted a request to the Parliament Speaker, appended by 100 signatures, threatening to boycott the session if the Presidency of the Parliament does not schedule a session for the approval of the (2021) Budget."

Shafaq News Agency obtained a document submitted by the Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Integrity, in which he asserts that the MPs decided to boycott the sessions unless the session is scheduled.

Another Parliamentary source said that the Budget issue is near a resolution point, adding that the Parliament might vote on it next Thursday.

