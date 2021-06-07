Human trafficking gang members and a terrorist are arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security services announced on Monday, that a human trafficking gang and other suspects, including a terrorist were arrested in Baghdad.

The Baghdad Anti-Crime Directorate said in a statement “the Human Trafficking Department- Al-Karkh, arrested three suspects for human trafficking and counterfeit currency."

The Directorate explained that the gang is selling underage girls in the Kurdistan region, and creating and distributing 50$ bills in local markets.

In addition, the Baghdad Police Command detachment has arrested a man suspected of terrorism.