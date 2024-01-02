Human rights watch calls for establishing a "correctional city" to address prisons overcrowding

Shafaq News/ The head of the Strategic Human Rights Center in Iraq, Fadhil al-Gharawi, called on Tuesday for the establishment of a correctional city to address the issue of overcrowding in prisons.

In a statement he released earlier today, al-Gharawi said that "most prisons and detention centers in Iraq suffer from overcrowding, which in some cases has reached 300%."

"The number of prisoners and detainees in all prisons and detention centers is 100,000. This is significantly higher than the capacity of prisons and detention centers."

Al-Gharawi said that "most of the infrastructure of these prisons is very old and is designed to accommodate 30,000 prisoners and detainees, while the number of prisoners and detainees now exceeds the capacity of these prisons and detention centers."

"Overcrowding has led to the spread of respiratory diseases and scabies, and the prison administration has been forced to place prisoners and detainees with minor offenses with those who have serious offenses, the most notable example being the placement of drug addicts with drug traffickers."