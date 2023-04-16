Human rights activist warns against imposition of new taxes in 2023 budget

Shafaq News / Iraqi human rights lawyer and Deputy Head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Hazem Al-Rudaini, issued a warning on Sunday regarding the imposition of new taxes in the 2023 budget.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Rudaini stated that "the Parliament is required not to pass the paragraphs related to the imposition of new taxes on all imported fuels due to their negative effects on the lives of Iraqi citizens, as it will lead to an increase in the cost of transportation of people, materials, and all locally manufactured goods, thereby increasing the prices of most essential goods."

He further added that "there are alternative solutions, the most important of which is to reduce the investment budget amounts, which witnessed the largest increase in the financial budgets of the Iraqi government throughout history."

According to parliamentary sources, the draft 2023 budget includes a 5% fee on gasoline and diesel sold to citizens, as well as a 5% tax on Iraqi refineries' products and a 15% tax on the value of imported derivatives.

The Iraqi Economic Political Center had previously warned of the consequences of imposing taxes and fees on gasoline, diesel, and oil refinery products within the 2023 budget, highlighting that low-income citizens would be the biggest losers if such a step is taken.