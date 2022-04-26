Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi retracted a decision on assigning the governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, to the duties of Sinjar's commissioner, spokesperson to the governorate administration, Raad al-Abbasi, revealed on Tuesday.

Al-Abbas told Shafaq News Agency that the motives of the decisions remain unknown.

The U-turn comes only a few hours after a decree issued by Al-Kadhimi himself to grant al-Jubouri the powers of the head of Sinjar's administrative unit.

The district contest between the federal and Kurdistan Regional Government has been the arena of ongoing skirmishes between the Iraqi army and forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).