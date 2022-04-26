Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-26T16:20:28+0000
Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi retracted a decision on assigning the governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, to the duties of Sinjar's commissioner, spokesperson to the governorate administration, Raad al-Abbasi, revealed on Tuesday. 

Al-Abbas told Shafaq News Agency that the motives of the decisions remain unknown.

The U-turn comes only a few hours after a decree issued by Al-Kadhimi himself to grant al-Jubouri the powers of the head of Sinjar's administrative unit. 

The district contest between the federal and Kurdistan Regional Government has been the arena of ongoing skirmishes between the Iraqi army and forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

related

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Date: 2021-08-16 05:21:24
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Date: 2021-11-08 11:57:45
Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Date: 2021-02-23 13:32:49
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Date: 2021-06-28 14:28:19
PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

From Lebanon to Syria, then to Iraq, security gaps facilitate drug trafficking

Date: 2021-03-16 15:21:51
From Lebanon to Syria, then to Iraq, security gaps facilitate drug trafficking

After 16 years in his position, Nineveh investigates a senior official with a forged school certificate

Date: 2021-06-19 17:37:23
After 16 years in his position, Nineveh investigates a senior official with a forged school certificate

Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Date: 2021-09-23 19:49:26
Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister