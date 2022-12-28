Hoqooq warns: Al-Sudani may be questioned in the Parliament for the financial crisis

Shafaq News/ The Hoqooq Movement warned to summon the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. al-Sudani, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, to Parliament for questioning.

Hoqooq, a part of Kataeb Hezbollah, is a main part of the Shiite Coordination Framework.

The Movement's Secretary-General, Saeed al-Saray, told Shafaq News agency, "The devaluation of the dinar against the dollar remains without solutions, which means that this crisis will worsen in the coming days, and would affect the Iraqi economy."

“This crisis will prompt us to question PM al-Sudani and Governor Mukheef, in Parliament in the coming days...We cannot remain silent." Al-Saray said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged slightly lower rates in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 156500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157000 and 156000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 156500 and 156400 IQD to 100.

Financial experts explained that the recent measures taken by US authorities to tighten the channeling of dollars to Iran from Iraq have decreased the value of the Iraqi dinar on the black market, the member of the Iraqi Parliament.

To control the rate at the black market, the government has asked the CBI to take urgent steps to compensate for a dollar shortage in the local market and to help private banks strengthen their non-US dollar foreign currency reserves such as the Chinese yuan, the euro, the Emirati dirham, and the Jordanian dinar.

But these measures failed to strengthen the local currency.