Homeland Rescue to implement a backup plan to end the political impasse

Shafaq News / A source in the Homeland Rescue alliance revealed today that the latter has a backup plan that might end the current political impasse.

The source told Shafaq News agency that if a national majority government is not formed, new steps will be implemented to address the situation.

He added that the alliance's new reform project is based on three main points that will end the crisis.

Yesterday, the headquarters of the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, revealed that the Homeland Rescue alliance's leaders discussed forming the new Iraqi government and the Sadrist movement's initiative.

The headquarters said in a statement a delegation that includes Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, Khamis al-Khanjar, and Hasan al-Athari, had arrived in Erbil today.

The statement added that the delegation met leader Barzani and discussed with him the latest political developments in the country and the Sadrist movement's initiative.

A source from al-Siyada coalition revealed that the Homeland Rescue alliance will meet in Erbil to discuss the current political impasse.

Earlier, the Coordination Framework launched a 9-point initiative, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.