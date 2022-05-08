Homeland Rescue to convene soon 

Shafaq News / A source from al-Siyada coalition revealed that the Homeland Rescue alliance will meet in Erbil to discuss the current political impasse.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi and Khamis al-Khanjar will attend the meeting, noting that Muqtada al-Sadr will delegate a representative to the meeting.

He added that the meeting will propose a series of solutions to address the situation, and set a new roadmap for their participation in the political process.

The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, held a series of meetings with the Iraqi political forces in order to overcome the current political impasse impeding the election of a new president of the republic and the formation of a new government.

According to a readout issued by the KDP, the Kurdish leader headed a meeting of the KDP leading council earlier today, Sunday.

The meeting touched upon the talks that followed the October 10 election and the formation of the Homeland Rescue Coalition, the obstacles to the formation of the federal government, and the efforts to overcome the political deadlock in the country.