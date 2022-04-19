Report

Homeland Rescue contemplates an unorthodox maneuver to circumvent the political impasse

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T14:38:11+0000
Shafaq News/ The trilateral coalition of Homeland Rescue that brings together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and al-Siyada Coalition, is pondering a maneuver that might circumvent the political deadlock hampering the selection of a new president and premier for the country.

A source from inside Homeland Rescue revealed that the cross-ethnic-sectarian coalition is contemplating keeping incumbent Mustafa al-Kadhimi in office and catapulting ministers it exclusively nominates for certain portfolios into the cabinet. 

"Changing Ministers would be via resignation or dismissal," the source explained. 

The source said that the coalition might pursue this option if the current impasse fails to resolve and the parliament remains unable to convene. 

"The trilateral coalition has already laid the foundations of this step by legislating the food security bill that grants al-Kadhimi's government similar powers to the budget bill," the source added, "changing ministers should be easy with the majority the coalition has in the parliament."

