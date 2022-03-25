Report

Homeland Rescue: 210 MPs will attend Saturday's session so far 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-25T21:27:48+0000
Shafaq News/ A source from inside the "Homeland Rescue" Coalition said that is mustered the backing of nearly 210 lawmakers for the session called tomorrow, Saturday, to elect a president of the republic.

The source said that 75 members of the Sadrist bloc, 62 members of al-Siyada bloc, 31 members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), 28 members of "For the People" bloc, five members from the "Independent Iraq" bloc, and ten independent MPs confirmed that they will attend the session.

The source hinted at "decisive" changes that might alter the course of tomorrow or "the fate of the session."

Pursuant to the Federal Supreme Court, a majority of 220 from a total of 329 MPs is required for the session to be called in.

