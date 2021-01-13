Holding the elections in June is unlikely, al-Maliki says

Date: 2021-01-13T12:13:21+0000

Shafaq News / A source close to the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, ruled out holding the early legislative elections at the scheduled date for several reasons, including the lack of security forces' readiness to protect the ballot boxes from manipulation. MP Hussein al-Maliki told Shafaq News Agency, "the heads of some political blocs officially declared that they are not ready for early elections," adding, "the High Electoral Commission confirmed during individual meetings that it is not ready at present." He elaborated, "holding early elections is very unlikely. It cannot be held in October either," noting, "all eyes are on holding the elections in mid-2022." Al-Maliki added, "the security forces are also not ready to protect the ballot boxes from saboteurs. They are also not ready to protect the voter, especially after Dhi Qar events." The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that the parliamentary elections will take place on June 6, 2021, pledging to provide international monitoring of the electoral process.

