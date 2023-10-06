Historic visit of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar to Iraq confirmed for January

Shafaq News/ The office of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar revealed on Friday that the Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb is set to undertake a historic visit to Iraq in January 2024.
The visit was confirmed following discussions and mutual agreement on the dates during a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shaa Al-Sudani in Cairo on June 12, 2023.
During their meeting, Al-Sudani invited the Grand Imam to visit Baghdad. Al-Tayib described Iraq as "a nation deeply intertwined with history, Arabism, and prosperous civilization." He conveyed his deep appreciation and affection for the Iraqi people, emphasizing the country's status as the "homeland of prophets and a cradle of civilization."
Preparations for the visit had commenced earlier but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official and popular Iraqi authorities renewed their invitation, underscoring its importance in addressing the Islamic nation's critical issues. The visit is expected to draw attention from various quarters due to the prominent stature of Al-Azhar, the largest Islamic institution globally, and its profound influence on Muslim communities worldwide.