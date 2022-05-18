Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

His address is unknown, Baghdad's impeached mayor fled to Amman-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-18T09:41:25+0000
His address is unknown, Baghdad's impeached mayor fled to Amman-source

Shafaq News/ The impeached mayor of Baghdad, Alaa Kadhim Maan, left for the Jordanian capital, Amman, prior to his dismissal by caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a source revealed on Wednesday.

"Maan has been outside Iraq since last Thursday," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "he headed to Amman but his current address is unknown."

"We cannot discern whether he left Jordan to another country or remained on the Jordanian soil," the source continued.

On May 16, al-Kadhimi dismissed Baghdad's mayor for failing to discharge his duties.

On May 13, lawmaker Sarwa Abdul-Wahed said that Maan would be impeached for "corruption and failure," but the latter refuted Abdul-Wahed's claims.

A document appended by the signature of al-Kadhimi's secretary quoted a statement written by the Prime Minister himself on the margin of the dismissal request, "Baghdad and her people were wronged. I expected from the mayor to lift the city."

"However, the outcomes did not tantamount to the level of expectations and pledges. It was all promises, but no action. The services in the city have deteriorated to an intolerable level," the document quoted al-Kadhimi.

"In order to rectify the course rapidly, I approve the request to end the mandate of Baghdad's mayor," he concluded.

related

Terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-31 09:55:45
Terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-19 12:40:51
Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Security officer shot in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-10 15:31:46
Security officer shot in Baghdad 

A bridge connecting Baghdad to another province blocked for 45 days

Date: 2020-02-09 08:26:55
A bridge connecting Baghdad to another province blocked for 45 days

Countries of the World: Finland the happiest, Lebanon and Afghanistan the saddest

Date: 2022-03-18 13:00:46
Countries of the World: Finland the happiest, Lebanon and Afghanistan the saddest

Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-04 14:59:19
Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-27 11:08:26
A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

For holding Baghdad Conference, Iraq's security forces closed all the entrances of Green Zone

Date: 2021-08-28 09:30:01
For holding Baghdad Conference, Iraq's security forces closed all the entrances of Green Zone