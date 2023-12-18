High turnout in Kirkuk and Saladin in Iraqi local elections

Shafaq News/ Officials from the Kirkuk and Saladin governorate commission offices disclosed robust participation rates in the ongoing Iraqi local elections until midday on Monday.

Kirkuk's Electoral Office reported a participation rate surpassing 32%, with 260,519 voters out of over 800,000 registered for the general ballot. Minor technical glitches, including fingerprint failures and electronic device reading errors, were acknowledged by Media Director Ali Abbas Dhiyab.