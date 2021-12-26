High-profile PMF Commander arrested from his residence in eastern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A high-level commander in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was arrested last night, Saturday, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the PMF's security agency raided the residence of the head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal department of the PMF, Ahmed al-Okayli (aka Abu Shams al-Okayli), in al-Sadr city, eastern Baghdad.

The source said that al-Okayli was apprehended in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by the judiciary without revealing further details.