Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T09:47:23+0000
High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala said today, Sunday, that the Commander of Land Forces, Qassem Muhammadi, arrived in the governorate to monitor the operations taking place between Khanaqin, Jalawla, Qarah Tapa, and Kurdistan territory borders.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Muhammadi is monitoring the security operations launched this morning in cooperation with seven brigades of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, supporting groups, and bomb squads.

The source clarified that these operations are being implemented mainly in North Jalawla with Kalar district, the borders of Northeastern Khanaqin and Kurdistan, Qarah Tapa sub-district.

related

Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Date: 2020-06-15 10:41:06
Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27
Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-30 12:47:51
The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Date: 2020-12-18 16:02:58
An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

Date: 2020-08-07 20:34:40
An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

PMF destroys three ISIS dens northeast of Diyala

Date: 2021-02-05 10:28:36
PMF destroys three ISIS dens northeast of Diyala

Diyala registers a 90% recovery rate of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-15 17:41:39
Diyala registers a 90% recovery rate of COVID-19

An Iraqi soldier has died of a wound in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-05 17:45:18
An Iraqi soldier has died of a wound in Diyala