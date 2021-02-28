High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala said today, Sunday, that the Commander of Land Forces, Qassem Muhammadi, arrived in the governorate to monitor the operations taking place between Khanaqin, Jalawla, Qarah Tapa, and Kurdistan territory borders.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Muhammadi is monitoring the security operations launched this morning in cooperation with seven brigades of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, supporting groups, and bomb squads.

The source clarified that these operations are being implemented mainly in North Jalawla with Kalar district, the borders of Northeastern Khanaqin and Kurdistan, Qarah Tapa sub-district.