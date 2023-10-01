High-profile Iraqi security delegation visits Tehran to advance regional security agreement

Shafaq News/ A senior Iraqi security delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks with Iranian officials on the implementation of the security agreement between the two neighbors, an official press release said on Sunday.

The deal includes disarming anti-Tehran Kurdish groups operating from the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The press release issued by the media office of Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji said that he is heading the delegation himself on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The delegation includes the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan region, Rebar Ahmed, and a slew of high-ranking Iraqi security and government officials.