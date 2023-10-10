High-level talks between Al-Sudani, Putin in Moscow

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Tuesday for an official visit. This visit comes following a statement from the Kremlin press office, which confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to engage in crucial discussions today with Al-Sudani.

According to the official statement released by the Kremlin press office, President Putin and Prime Minister Al-Sudani are set to deliberate on the intricate situation prevailing in the Middle East. Moreover, the leaders will explore avenues for enhancing the multifaceted Russian-Iraqi cooperation. The discussion is anticipated to encompass a broad spectrum of topics, including ongoing international matters, with a primary focus on the comprehensive Middle Eastern scenario.

