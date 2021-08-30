High-level security delegations visit Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna 

Shafaq News/ Two high-level security delegations visited Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna.

The security advisor to the Governor of Dhi Qar, Ayed Al-Badri, said, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, and Major General Saad Maan, arrived in Dhi Qar today, accompanied by a high-level security delegation, to discuss plans for the upcoming parliamentary elections."

"The security team's visit was limited to the headquarters of the Sumer operations command, and was devoted to discussing the plans of Dhi Qar, al-Muthanna, and Maysan."

Al-Badri indicated, "The governorate has completed its preparation plans for the upcoming elections, and it is awaiting approval by the higher security authorities in Baghdad."

Meanwhile, the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, arrived in Al-Muthanna Governorate to meet with its local government figures.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Al-Asadi arrived in Samawa today heading a high-ranking delegation from the agency.