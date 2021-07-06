High-level security delegation arrives in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A high-level security and military delegation headed by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, arrived in al-Anbar Governorate.

A statement by the Joint Operations Command said that the delegation inspected the military units, Ain al-Assad base and the border strip, and followed up on the implementation of security plans by the al-Jazeera operations units.

The visit comes one day after three rockets landed in Ain al-Assad Air Base, and a few days after U.S. raids on pro-Iranian factions sites.

43 attacks have targeted US interests in Iraq since the beginning of the current year, including the US embassy in Baghdad and Iraqi military bases, the Baghdad and Erbil airports, and logistics convoys of the Global Coalition.