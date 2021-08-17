Report

High-level meeting to discuss Al-Sadr’s decision to boycott the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-17T18:19:40+0000
High-level meeting to discuss Al-Sadr’s decision to boycott the elections

Shafaq News/ The head of the Bayareq al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad al-Khalidi revealed on Tuesday that a meeting between the three Iraqi presidencies and representatives of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr will be held with to discuss Al-Sadr’s decision of boycotting the upcoming elections.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News Agency, "this evening the Iraqi President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, and heads of political blocs will meet with representatives of the leader of the Sadrist movement.”

He added, "The meeting will be decisive, in which the Sadrist Movement will decide either to participate or boycott the elections,” noting that "the meeting will also discuss the procedures and preparations of the government and the High Electoral Commission for the upcoming elections."

Earlier, The Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said on Thursday he will not take part in elections in October and withdrew his support from the government, distancing himself from the state.

"I inform you that I will not participate in these elections. The nation is more important than all of that," Sadr said, adding that he was "withdrawing his hand from those who belong to this current government and the following one".

Later, many political forces took the same position.

