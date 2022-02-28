High-level delegation arrives in Sinjar

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation arrived in Sinjar district, Nineveh governorate, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the delegation is headed by the Chief of the joint operations Command, Abdulamir al-Shamri.

The visit aims to assess the security situation in Sinjar and address the problems that refugees and IDPs suffer from, according to the source, who added that the delegation had met with the governor of Nineveh, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of migration, UNAMI, and government organizations.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum's backdrop held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.