High-level delegation arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / A High-level military and security delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the Joint operations command arrived in Erbil on Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in addition to senior military officials in the Region.

This is not the delegation's first visit to Erbil. The two sides are continuously exchanging visits to discuss intelligence coordination, combatting terrorist gangs, pursuing criminals, etc...