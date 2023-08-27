High-level coordination between federal, KRG forces nets 147 ISIS arrests

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service on Sunday announced the successful apprehension of 147 wanted persons, crediting a heightened collaboration with security forces in the Kurdistan region for this achievement.

"The intricate synergy between the ICTS and the security detachments in the Kurdistan region (Erbil and Sulaymaniyah Counter-Terrorism Directorates), has culminated in several potent operations underpinned by precise intelligence," the apparatus said in an official statement.

These joint operations, the statement said, have played a pivotal role in tracking down and neutralizing the vestiges of ISIS operatives, "thereby accentuating the importance of collaboration in the enduring battle against extremism."

"Such deliberate coordination epitomizes the strategy embraced by the Counter-Terrorism Services, underscoring the imperative of consolidating security efforts. This, in turn, is aimed at tightening the noose around ISIS factions, facilitating their detection and subsequent pursuit."