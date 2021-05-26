Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

High-level commander in PMF arrested by a special force from Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-26T10:26:48+0000
High-level commander in PMF arrested by a special force from Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined to slightly above $148.5 million today, Sunday, registering a +22% drop.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 22.69% decrease in its sales to settle at $148,600,000, compared to $189,223,450 on the 25th of this month. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 3 banks and 4 exchange companies cashed $7.75 million, while $140.850 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 28 banks meeting those requests..

related

PMF releases the AAF of Nineveh operations

Date: 2021-03-02 08:13:49
PMF releases the AAF of Nineveh operations

PMF military point targeted in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-15 10:10:18
PMF military point targeted in Mosul

A member of the PMF injured by an IED near the site attacked by ISIS yesterday

Date: 2021-01-24 10:16:25
A member of the PMF injured by an IED near the site attacked by ISIS yesterday

IED kills a PMF fighter in Tuz Khurmato

Date: 2021-03-03 10:50:27
IED kills a PMF fighter in Tuz Khurmato

PMF warns of more suicide attacks in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 09:25:06
PMF warns of more suicide attacks in Kirkuk

PMF: we will never be part of any Saudi-Iranian negotiations

Date: 2021-04-22 18:55:00
PMF: we will never be part of any Saudi-Iranian negotiations

PMF launches a security operation in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 11:49:14
PMF launches a security operation in Diyala

PMF issues a statement on Albu Dor crime

Date: 2021-03-12 20:02:38
PMF issues a statement on Albu Dor crime