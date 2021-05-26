High-level commander in PMF arrested by a special force from Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined to slightly above $148.5 million today, Sunday, registering a +22% drop.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 22.69% decrease in its sales to settle at $148,600,000, compared to $189,223,450 on the 25th of this month. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 3 banks and 4 exchange companies cashed $7.75 million, while $140.850 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 28 banks meeting those requests..