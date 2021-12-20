Report

High-level Security delegation to visit Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-12-20T07:10:33+0000
High-level Security delegation to visit Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ A military source said reported today that a high-level Security delegation will be formed to visit Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News Agency; A high-level security delegation from the Iraqi federal government will visit Erbil in the coming days.

The source told Shafaq News agency., that the visit aims to follow up on the US combat forces withdrawal from al-Harir base.

The Iraqi government agreed with the UW side to withdraw all combat forces from the country and the Kurdistan Region by December 30th.

