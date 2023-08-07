High-level Iraqi delegation embarks on official visit to US

Shafaq News / A high-level Iraqi delegation, headed by Defense Minister Thabit Mohammed Al-Abbassi, began an official visit to the United States, upon an official invitation from the U.S. Department of Defense.

This was stated by Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in a statement.

The delegation includes Lieutenant General Abdul Wahhab Al-Saadi, the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and Lieutenant General Qais Al-Mohammedawi, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, along with several advisors and officers.

During this visit, the delegation will hold several meetings to discuss various topics, including the future relationship of the international coalition's presence, bilateral security cooperation between Iraq and the United States, and the exchange of expertise and intelligence, particularly in tracking down the remaining elements of the terrorist organization, ISIS.

Additionally, according to Rasoul, the visit will include a series of meetings with officials at the U.S. Department of Defense to serve the mutual interests of both countries.