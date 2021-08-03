Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

High-level European participation to attend Iraq’s Neighboring Countries Conference

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-03T10:48:18+0000
High-level European participation to attend Iraq’s Neighboring Countries Conference

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Planning revealed, on Tuesday, the first steps of holding a "neighboring countries conference" in the capital, Baghdad.

The Ministry said in a statement, that the Minister of Planning arrived today in Kuwait, delivering an invitation message from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Prince Nawaf Al-Sabah to attend the conference of Iraqi neighboring countries.

According to the statement, Iraq’s Neighboring Countries Conference will be held in Baghdad before the end of this August, with high-level European participation.

Al-Najm added that the visit to Kuwait will include bilateral meetings with Kuwaiti officials, to discuss issues of common interest to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, a source in the Iraqi government revealed to Shafaq News Agency, that Al-Kadhimi is working to establish a regional summit in the capital, Baghdad.

The source added that it is hoped that the conference will be held this month and that the countries surrounding Iraq will participate in this summit, in addition to Qatar, the UAE, and Egypt.

since taking power, Al-Kadhimi's government has been working to restore Iraq's relations with its Arab and regional surroundings.

related

Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

Date: 2021-04-06 13:43:50
Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

The Federal government postpones the regular weekly session to a further notice

Date: 2021-01-05 13:17:47
The Federal government postpones the regular weekly session to a further notice

Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 09:43:25
Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-02-20 14:36:12
Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Al-Kadhimi: I am not afraid for my future

Date: 2021-06-24 20:33:47
Al-Kadhimi: I am not afraid for my future

Al-Kadhimi: we successfully imposed legal and time-based mechanisms for the Global Coalition withdrawal

Date: 2021-04-18 18:43:14
Al-Kadhimi: we successfully imposed legal and time-based mechanisms for the Global Coalition withdrawal

Iraq ‘AL-Kadhimi meets the Jordanian PM

Date: 2021-01-28 11:21:51
Iraq ‘AL-Kadhimi meets the Jordanian PM

Al-Kadhimi visits border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-09-10 15:24:43
Al-Kadhimi visits border crossing with Turkey