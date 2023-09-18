High-Level delegation in Erbil to monitor implementation of Iraq-Iran security agreement

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation from the Federal Government headed to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Monday to oversee the implementation of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran.

In an official statement, it was noted that "Under the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, led a prominent security delegation to Erbil to monitor the execution of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran."

Last month, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Naser Kanaani, had stated that an agreement had been reached between Iran and Iraq in which "the Iraqi government committed to disarm armed separatist terrorist groups on Iraqi territory and in the Kurdistan Region," referring to the armed Iranian Kurdish opposition groups operating in the area.

Kanaani further added that Iraq had also "pledged to evacuate the military headquarters they use and relocate them to camps designated by the Iraqi government."