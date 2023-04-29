High-Level Talks on Agenda as Iraqi President Visits Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Saturday morning arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for a one-day visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit follows an invitation from Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and is expected to facilitate bilateral discussions on a range of strategic, political, and economic matters, a statement by President Rashid's media office said.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, President Rashid and First Lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed were warmly welcomed by Iranian Minister of Economy and Finance, Ehsan Khandouzi, and Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Aniseh Khazali.

The Iraqi president, according to the statement, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel, Minister of Water Resources Abd Awn Dhiab, National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Aaraji, and a slew of advisers and senior government officials.

The two nations are set to engage in a series of high-level talks with senior Iranian representatives during President Rashid's visit.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said an elaborate welcoming ceremony was set at the historic Saadabad Cultural Complex in Tehran, where President Raisi will personally receive his Iraqi counterpart.

"Following the ceremony, the presidents will commence in-depth discussions, addressing a diverse array of pressing issues concerning their respective countries," it added.