High-Level Iraqi delegation visits Amman, signs memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that a high-level security delegation, led by Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, arrived in Jordan and signed a memorandum of understanding.

In a statement, the Ministry reported that Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, this morning at the head of a security delegation, upon an official invitation from his Jordanian counterpart. The delegation was accompanied by the Commander of Border Forces, the Director of Anti-Narcotics, and the Director of Civil Status.

The Ministry further elucidated that this visit is aimed at the signing of a memorandum of understanding and the discussion of enhancing joint border security, cooperation in combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as matters of mutual security interest.

The Jordanian Minister of Interior received Al-Shammari and his accompanying delegation. According to Jordanian media, it was reported that Minister Mazen Al-Faraya signed an agreement with his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, to enhance cooperation between the two states in facing challenges and intensifying collaboration in crime prevention, notably encompassing money laundering, drug trafficking, and terrorism. The agreement also emphasizes the intensification of intelligence work to curtail these criminal activities.

Al-Shammari underscored the significance of the security stability that benefits both nations. He praised the efforts of the Jordanian armed forces in guarding the borders and thwarting terrorist elements from executing their plans.

Reportedly, Al-Shammari expressed his welcome for the exchange of expertise between the two countries and the implementation of training courses and specific activities.