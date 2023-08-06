UN High Commissioner for Human Rights arrives in Iraq on a historic visit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, a meeting underscored by the premier's acknowledgment of Iraq's responsibility towards human rights observance.

According to a statement by his office, Prime Minister al-Sudani hosted Volker Turk, the Geneva-based UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, accompanied by Francesco Motta, head of the Asia, Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa division at the Commission, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, and the UN Secretary-General's representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

During the meeting, al-Sudani expressed his gratitude for the visit, which he deemed a message of support to all Iraqis and an encouragement to continue safeguarding human rights.

The visit is the first for any UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Iraq ever.

Al-Sudani shed light the suffering Iraqis endured under the former regime of Saddam Hussein, which he said, makes them more predisposed to respect human rights. He said that the cabinet's approval of a bill to combat enforced disappearance, which is now pending a vote in the parliament.

Al-Sudani acknowledged Iraq's appreciation of the High Commission's efforts in condemning repeated violations against the sanctity of the Holy Quran, intersecting with freedom of opinion and expression, deemed as forms of encroachment and disparagement of religions and attempts to incite sectarian strife.

He also asserted that the government has made significant strides in women's rights, with women constituting 28% of the parliament and helming three ministries, one of which is sovereign.

For his part, Turk noted the timing of his visit comes at a critical juncture as Iraq is among the nations most affected by climate change, prompting urgent assistance to confront this challenge. He expressed his appreciation for al-Sudani's cooperating with the commission and facilitating its work in Iraq, reiterating Iraq's diverse components as a historic strength.