High Commission for Human Rights demand an investigation into the vaccine “scandal”

Shafaq News/ the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq called on Friday the public prosecutor to investigate the news about exclusive Covid-19 vaccines doses for political personnel.

A member of the Commission, Ali Al-Bayati said in a statement the public prosecutor should open an investigation in this regard and justify the delay of the vaccination campaign in Iraq.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources told to Shafaq News Agency that Iraqi political leaders purchased doses of the Coronavirus vaccine (1500-2000 for each) and secretly vaccinated themselves, their families and close people.