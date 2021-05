Shafaq News / The British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, condemned on Sunday the killing of the Iraqi activist, Ihab al-Wazni.

Hickey tweeted, "I strongly condemn the killing of activist Ihab al-Wazni. Impunity for the killing of activists since October 2019 has only led to more deaths; The need for concrete measures for holding perpetrators accountable and protecting Iraqi citizens as they prepare for the elections in October is urgent."