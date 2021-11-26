Hezbollah brigades: The years of oppression are gone forever

Shafaq News/ The security official of Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Ali al-Askari, said in a tweet today, "Iraq will not return to the era of dictatorship. The years of oppression, and arrogant nationalists' insulting sanctities and human dignity are gone.

"Reaching an understanding with the English, the Arabs of the Gulf, and the Zionists who support them to control Iraq, is impossible now", he added.

He continued, "Everyone must understand that the situation has changed, and that era went to a point of no return."