Hezbollah Brigades Calls for Urgent Measures in Response to Israeli Kidnapping Declaration in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Abu Ali al-Askari, the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades security officer, has labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's acknowledgment of an Israeli prisoner in Iraq as a grave matter that demands immediate attention.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu revealed the kidnapping of an "Israeli-Russian citizen" by an Iraqi faction, holding the Iraqi government responsible for ensuring her safety.

In response, al-Askari said on Telegram, "The recognition by the Zionist entity's prime minister that an Israeli security element is held captive in Iraq is a highly dangerous indicator. It must be carefully and firmly addressed, with relevant security services uncovering networks associated with this entity and bringing them to justice."

Furthermore, al-Askari added that the Hezbollah Brigades will intensify their efforts to determine the fate of the Israeli captive(s) in Iraq in the interest of the public and to "gain further insight into the intentions of the criminal gang and those facilitating their activities within a country that prohibits any dealings with them."

Regarding the foreign presence in Iraq, al-Askari called on the Iraqi government to seize the "final opportunity" presented by the resistance factions to "expel foreign occupation forces," emphasizing the irreversibility of the threat to resume military operations.

Iraqi Hezbollah’s security official highlighted the government's “insufficient seriousness” in ending foreign presence, noting that the “occupier continues to openly and negatively interfere in Iraq's security, military, political, economic, and cultural spheres.”

Two weeks prior, the entity known as the “Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee” had granted the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani a “final opportunity” to curtail American violations and warned Washington of an “appropriate response” should it carry out its threat to target one of the “faction leaders.”