Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Hennis-Plasschaert: UN wishes for Iraqis to hold elections different from the previous

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T12:47:13+0000
Shafaq News/ The top United Nations envoy to Iraq visited an election center in Shikhan camp on Friday.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, told reporters that the United Nations expressed a desire for holding “elections different from previous in Iraq.”

She refused to comment on the special voting process until “the elections end in the special and public polling.” She said.

The UN special envoy confirmed that she visits the electoral centers to observe the process only.

Earlier, Hennis-Plasschaert said on Twitter, “On Election Day, Iraqis should have the confidence to vote as they please, in an environment free of pressure, intimidation, and threats. We once again call on all parties to respect the freedom of any Iraqi to cast their ballot for candidates of their own choice.”

On Friday, the special voting process began in Iraq, in which 1,196,453 voters, including members of the army and security forces, the displaced, and prison inmates, will cast their votes two days before the start of the general voting process.

