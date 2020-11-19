Hennis-Plasschaert: Sinjar agreement will end the suffering of the district's residents

Shafaq News / Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said on Thursday that the Sinjar agreement recently signed between Baghdad and Erbil is an introduction to end what she described as the "suffering of the people in the district".

Hennis-Plasschaert talk came on the sidelines of her visit to Mosul, and her meeting with Governor Najm al-Jabouri and representatives of the components of Sinjar to discuss the agreement.

During the meeting, Hennis-Plasschaert said, "I am optimistic about an agreement between Baghdad and Kurdistan to end the suffering of the Sinjaris and return life to this district. This agreement is only the first step in returning stability to this region."

On Friday, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents before the Peshmerga forces liberated it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd invaded the region due to the tension between the region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

The anti-Ankara PKK also formed a faction loyal to it there, called the "Sinjar Protection Units" and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction under the umbrella of Al-Hashd Al-Shaab.

Turkey over the past few months have been carrying daily artillery and aerial attacks on the border areas of Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the presence of Kurdistan workers Party there. However, the party rejects the repeated calls from Kurdistan Regional Government to leave the region which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.