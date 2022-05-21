Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Hemorrhagic Fever" kills eight people in Dhi Qar, Source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-21T12:49:28+0000
"Hemorrhagic Fever" kills eight people in Dhi Qar, Source

Shafaq News/ four new infections and eight deaths are recorded in Dhi Qar due to hemorrhagic fever, and a medical source told Shafaq News Agency.

Dhi Qar Governorate registered the highest number of infections (more than half) among Iraqi governorates.

According to our source, 20 out of 40 infections achieved full recovery.

According to the World Health Organization, the death rate from hemorrhagic fever reaches 40 percent of infected people.

The virus is transmitted to humans through poultry or livestock. In contrast, it is transmitted from one person to another through direct contact with the infected person's blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids.

It is worth noting that Iraq officially registered its first death from this disease in 2018.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases that several distinct families of viruses’ cause. The term "viral hemorrhagic fever" refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function on its own.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers are spread by contact with infected animals or insects. The viruses that cause viral hemorrhagic fevers live in various animal and insect hosts. The hosts commonly include mosquitoes, ticks, rodents, or bats.

related

An Iraqi musician invents a solar powered surveillance camera

Date: 2021-06-18 10:52:41
An Iraqi musician invents a solar powered surveillance camera

Two explosions target convoys of the Coalition in southern Iraq

Date: 2022-03-13 06:31:08
Two explosions target convoys of the Coalition in southern Iraq

Three explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Date: 2021-04-27 08:44:31
Three explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Security forces prevent protesters from tearing up electoral posters in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-09-05 17:17:43
Security forces prevent protesters from tearing up electoral posters in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-26 15:14:27
Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

Angry protesters block a main square in the center of Nasiriyah city, Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-13 16:11:58
Angry protesters block a main square in the center of Nasiriyah city, Dhi Qar

Unknown armed men attack the house of a CTS member in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-09 16:39:34
Unknown armed men attack the house of a CTS member in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators call for dismissing the governor in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-11-19 17:07:12
Demonstrators call for dismissing the governor in Dhi Qar