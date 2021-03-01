Heet governor denies attacking Ain Assad

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi official denied today, Monday, reports on bombarding Ain Asad base in Al-Anbar.

Heet governor, Muhannad Zubar, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the explosion sounds heard in the base result from live ammunition training of the US troops.

He added, "many news sites talked about an attack. This is inaccurate."

The base was attacked last year by Iranian rockets against the backdrop of the assassination of the Quds Force Commander, General Qassem Soleimani, and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.