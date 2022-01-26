Hed of Samarra antiquities department sentenced to six years imprisonment

Shafaq News / The Anti-corruption Central Criminal Court issued a six-year prison sentence against the head of Samarra antiquities department.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the ruling was issued on charges of intentionally damaging public interests, and wasting public money during the reconstruction project of Malwiya mosque in Samarra, in 2013.

The ruling was based on Articles 340, 47, 48 and 49 of the amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, according to the statement.