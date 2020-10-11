Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

Shafaq News / A security source revealed on Sunday an intense security presence at the launch sites of "Katyusha" rockets targeting Baghdad International Airport and the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source said to Shafaq News agency, "security forces have deployed in all empty squares from which rockets that target the Green Zone and Baghdad International Airport are launched", indicating, "the spread throughout the capital and its outskirts".

Baghdad Airport and the Green Zone in the center of Baghdad are a frequent subject of Rocket attacks from unknown parties. Those attacks have become more frequent since the Assassination of the commander of "Quds Force", Qassem Suleimani, and the leader of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, by a US airstrike.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks on its embassy and the military bases in which American troops are deployed in Iraq.



