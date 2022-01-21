Heavy security deployment on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News / The deputy Commissioner of al-Qa'im district in al-Anbar, Ahmad al-Mahlawi, said that strict security measures have been taken on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

Al-Mahlawi told Shafaq News agency that these measures were taken in anticipation of any infiltration attempts by ISIS terrorists, who were able to flee following the explosion that targeted Ghweran prison in Hasaka, northeast Syria.

Yesterday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported the "violent explosion,” noting that the security forces are now heavily deployed in the incident area.