Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone as demonstrators trickle

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-19T11:05:41+0000

Shafaq News/ Security authorities ramped up military deployment near the entrances of the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, as demonstrators trickled into the heavily fortified area to protest the election results. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the heavy security deployment was accompanied by restricting access into the zone to the ID holders. Earlier, the U.S. Embassy activated the C-RAM Defense System. Sirens sounded inside the complex located inside the Green Zone, and three experimental shots were fired in the air. The demonstrators, according to the source, plan to organize a protest near the hanging bridge, as some of them have already gathered near the Freedom square amid heavy security presence.

related

A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-16 15:01:00

A new attack on the green zone

Date: 2020-08-27 21:18:45

The Iraqi ministry of defense: Army leaders are a red line

Date: 2020-08-03 18:47:02

Complete lockdown announced in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-03 14:40:13

Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Date: 2021-04-07 19:50:16

Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:58:07

Security forces use live bullets to disperse demonstrators in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-05 20:09:20

Security forces take action to prevent demonstrators from reaching three bridges

Date: 2019-11-10 08:58:19