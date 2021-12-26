Report
Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict
Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-26T22:40:31+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that the special Ops has taken tight security measures in the Green Zone in Baghdad.
The Special Ops are in charge of the Green Zone's security, which includes the Iraqi government headquarters and the Parliament, and hosts the US embassy as well as diplomatic missions.
The source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) might join the Ops if necessary.
These developments come prior to the Federal Supreme court's final decision regarding the election results.
Leaks exclusive to Shafaq News agency revealed that the court might dismiss, on Monday, the complaint submitted by the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, to annul the election results.
